Video: Nylon Manja halts Metro Train in Nagpur

Nagpur: The menace of Nylon Manja has spread to an extent in Second Capital of the State as it has started to halt a Metro Train. A Metro Train travelling between Sitabuldi-Hingna Route came to a halt after a Nylon Manja entangled in its pantograph at Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station in Nagpur.

The passengers travelling on this stretch brought the incident to fore after making the video. The video of the entire episode has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing flak from the society.

Advertisement

Nagpur police have been on their toes to curb the menace of nylon manja. Cracking a whip on nylon manja sellers, the Nagpur police raided many places, seized huge stock of nylon manja and arrested a total of 8 persons in this connection on Saturday. The Crime Branch Unit -II of Nagpur Police arrested three persons and seized 159 chakris of banned nylon Manja valued at Rs 1.11 lakh from their possession.

Tehsil and Shanti Nagar police teams conducted separate raids at two places in the city and collectively seized 658 nylon manja reels and arrested five persons. The Tehsil police seized 120 reels of nylon manja and arrested three persons from Gandhibagh market.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement