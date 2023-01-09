Nagpur boy ends life at IIT Guwahati, second such incident in two months

Nagpur: City lad Hrithik Bhavani, a student of IIT Guwahati student was found dead in mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Monday.

Hrithik was a student in B.Tech final year. His body was recovered from the Dhing hostel block of the IIT.

According to police sources, the actual reason for the student’s death is not yet known and investigations are underway.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. IIT Guwahati has not issued any official statement about the student’s mysterious death.

Notably, this is the second unnatural death in IIT Guwahati within a period of just one month.

In December, Sameer Kamal, a professor at the institute reportedly committed suicide. His body was found hanging inside the official quarters. Kamal, who hailed from Delhi, was teaching Mathematics at IIT Guwahati.

Earlier in September 2022, a Kerala native also died by suicide though no suicide note was found.

