Viral Video: Group of men attack 21-year-old with sharp edged weapons to settle scores in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bid to settle scores, a group of men reportedly attacked a 21-year-old youth in Ajni area here, on Sunday night. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, complainant Atul Verma (21), a resident of Rameshwari had approached Ajni cops around a fortnight ago to complain against accused Ritesh Gawai, when the latter had threatened him. However, no concrete action was taken against Gawai, leading to this unfortunate incident, sources said.

On Sunday night, Verma had gone to drop his friend. At around 11:30 pm when he was near Chetan Mishra’s grocery shop, Gawai along with Akhil Vandre, Nehal Shambharkar, Gunjan Doble, Kishan and others accosted Verma. During the altercation, they attacked Verma with sharp edged weapons.

Based on the complaint lodged by Verma, Ajni cops have booked all the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

