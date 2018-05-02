Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner

Nagpur: The row over Krishnum Restaurant has refused to die down anytime soon as the customer Sumit Shukla who found insect in his food has been exposed while he was blackmailing the restaurant owner in the viral audio that has been doing rounds on social media. Shukla has been trying to dominate the restaurant owner and asking for Rs 1 lakh for not blowing up the matter beyond proportion.

In the audio, the restaurant owner is heard trying to pacify the customer who was adamant and asking money. He also threatened the restaurant owner that he would distract each and every customer visiting the Krishnum restaurant and also take the matter to various forums including social media and medical fraternity. In the audio, a copy of which is in possession with Nagpur Today the customer is heard saying that he would be interested in talking to the restaurant owner in person as the call might be recorded. Putting the customer on hold for sometime the restaurant owner later disconnected the call.

It all started on Saturday when the customer named Shukla visited Krishnum restaurant and found insect in the fried rice that he had ordered there.

A team of FDI also visited the Krishnum restaurant and seized the samples. Meanwhile the restaurant owner also lodged the counter complaint against Shukla and submitted the audio clip in support of his complaint. Further investigation was on.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
Man sends woman her obscene images, blackmails for money
Man sends woman her obscene images, blackmails for money
Maharashtra News
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
श्रीसाई प्रसाद कॉलेज ऑफ आर्टस् महाविद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे यश
श्रीसाई प्रसाद कॉलेज ऑफ आर्टस् महाविद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे यश
Hindi News
बुध,शुक्र व रविवार को जलापूर्ति नहीं
बुध,शुक्र व रविवार को जलापूर्ति नहीं
कृष्णनम होटल के संचालक से 1 लाख रुपए मांगने की रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया में हुई वायरल
कृष्णनम होटल के संचालक से 1 लाख रुपए मांगने की रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया में हुई वायरल
Trending News
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Viral Audio : How customer tried to blackmail Krishnum Restaurant owner
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Featured News
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
3 Mumbai doctors attacked by dead patient’s kin
3 Mumbai doctors attacked by dead patient’s kin
Trending In Nagpur
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
अनधिकृत धार्मिक स्थळांवर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
आश्रमशाळेतील विद्यार्थिनींची नियमित आरोग्य तपासणी करण्यात यावी
आश्रमशाळेतील विद्यार्थिनींची नियमित आरोग्य तपासणी करण्यात यावी
क्रीडा समिती सभापती प्रमोद चिखले यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
क्रीडा समिती सभापती प्रमोद चिखले यांनी स्वीकारला पदभार
महापौरांच्या हस्ते मनपा शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीडीचे विमोचन
महापौरांच्या हस्ते मनपा शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीडीचे विमोचन
No water supply on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday next week
No water supply on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday next week
Is it fair to cast aspersions on character of Khushi after her death?
Is it fair to cast aspersions on character of Khushi after her death?
Erratic monsoon leaves Nagpur, region high and dry
Erratic monsoon leaves Nagpur, region high and dry
Kabirpanthis oppose C’garh move to include eggs in mid-day meal scheme
Kabirpanthis oppose C’garh move to include eggs in mid-day meal scheme
Free-flowing sewage water poses health hazards to Sainagar residents
Free-flowing sewage water poses health hazards to Sainagar residents
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
DCPs Harsh Poddar, Ranjan Sharma shifted in major IPS reshuffle, Nilotpal to be new DCP in city
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145