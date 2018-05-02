Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019

Man sends woman her obscene images, blackmails for money

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Pratap Nagar police have booked and searching for a pervert man on the charges of sending a woman her obscene photos on Whatsapp showing her in bad light. The accused also blackmailed and demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion money.

A resident of Pratap Nagar area, the 28-year old victim woman told police that the accused holding mobile phone 916913223750 sent her obscene photos on her Whatsapp number between 8.30 am and 9 pm on Sunday. However, when she blocked the number of accused, he sent the indecent photos to her friend and brother and forced her to talk with him. When she talked to the accused, he demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion money and if she failed to so, threatened to make her obscene images viral. The accused also threatened to prepare posters of her images and put up in front of her house and office.

Pratap Nagar PSI S J Kendre, acting on the victim woman’s complaint, booked the unidentified accused under Sections 385, 507, 509 of the IPC read with Section 67(A) of Information Technology Act and searching for him.

