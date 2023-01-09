Viral audio: Estranged wife of BJP MP Ramdas Tadas’s son hatches plan to frame his family with infamous ‘YouTuber’ scribe

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, Wardha Police have booked the estranged wife of Pankaj Tadas, son of BJP MP Ramdas Tadas along with a notorious YouTuber scribe for allegedly planning to implicate Tadas family in false criminal cases. The duo had also demanded Rs 2.50 crore to settle the matter, sources said.

Wardha police have booked the accused scribe identified as Mangesh Vitthalrao Choure and Pankaj’s wife in this connection.

In one of three audio clips, which are in possession of Nagpur Today, Choure and Pankaj’s wife can be heard discussing plan to douse her with kerosene mixed with water and rush out on the road, raising an alarm of being burnt alive for dowry, to implicate the BJP MP and his family. The woman can also be heard saying that she would prefer to defame Tadas family rather than registering an offence against her husband or Tadas family.

Pankaj reportedly met his wife back in 2014. Following a love affair, his wife compelled him to get married. She also extorted money from Pankaj throughout their relationship. She then met Choure and hatched a conspiracy to implicate Tadas family in lieu of money.

Notably, Choure has over 20+ cases registered against him at various police stations which include attempt to murder, rape, extortion, docaity, defamation and other cases. He had also tried to implicate and extort money from a veteran politician and director of a noted educational institute. Sans any fixed income source, Choure has amassed property worth around Rs 8-10 crore by blackmailing tactics, sources said.

Wardha Police are also planning to write to the Income Tax (IT) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe Choure’s income sources.

Choure uses foul language when it comes to write reports for any website or newspaper. He also runs a YouTube channel where one can easily find language unsuitable for news and more suitable for extorting money, according to sources. Taking cognizance of his modus operandi, Wardha Police have prepaid a folder of Choure’s news items (both articles and videos) and are set to write to the Press Council of India and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take necessary action.

Choure’s family has also been involved in his misdeeds. Ravi Choure, Mangesh’s brother has been booked by Selu Police for allegedly running a Petrol and Diesel theft racket in Wardha.

Choure is currently absconding. If he doesn’t appear before police, then action of property attachment under Sections 82, 83 of CrPC will be initiated against him, Wardha Police assured.

– Shubham Nagdeve

