Job crisis: MTech, MCA, MBA degree holders in ‘hot’ race to be Nagpur Police Constables!!

Nagpur: Due to lack of suitable opportunities in the job market, qualified professionals are making a beeline for becoming a Police Constable in this year’s police recruitment drive in Nagpur. The race to become a constable in the Nagpur police is turning out to be a rat race, with over 34,000 vying for just 429 posts of constables and drivers under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate. This comes to around a job for every 81 candidates. And among those wishing to get one of the coveted posts are MTech, MCA and MBA degree holders, according to a report in a local English newspaper.

According to the report, the basic qualification for the post is passing the Class 12 exam. Out of 10,828 aspirants for 179 posts of police constables in Nagpur Rural police, 350 candidates are post-graduates with degrees including MTech, MCA, MBA and MSc. The report further said that one of the aspirants had done LLM, two each were MTech, Master of Computer Management, MLib, MA-MSW, three were M PEd, six MCA, seven MA Social Work, 19 MSW, 21 are MBA degree holders while 98 have done MCom and 158 were BBA passouts.

The report added that highly-qualified youths were applying for these posts. Many of the candidates could not get enough opportunities in the field of their choice and were left with no option but to apply for the Police Constable job. Class 12 pass is the basic criteria for the post of a Police Constable. The job with the police ensures job security and satisfaction of serving the society.

According to a retired police official, the lack of suitable opportunity in the job market could be one of the important reasons for post-graduates like MTech and MBA to opt for the job of police constables. Earlier, highly-educated youngsters were reluctant to join the police force at lower ranks like constable. The situation seems to have changed as ample opportunities of secure promotion through departmental tests are available.

It may be mentioned here that the Nagpur Rural police received a total of 10,828 applications of aspirants for 179 posts, making it 60 applications for one vacancy. Of which, 2,758 applications are of female candidates. The Nagpur Rural police published advertisements for 132 vacant posts of constables and 47 posts of drivers. The physical tests for the police recruitment are undergoing at Rural Police Headquarters at Teka in Nagpur.

