Recruitment scam in Ranganathaswamy Nagari Sahakari Pat Sanstha

Advertisement

Nagpur: Abid Hussain, the National Secretary of the National Mazdoor Congress, made a written complaint to the Maharashtra State Backward Commission, Pune, about the irregularities in the recruitment of employees by the office-bearers in the Sri Ranganathaswamy Nagari Sahakari Pat Sanstha for the last one and a half decades.

Hussain informed the Commission that he himself is a member of the said organization and the work area of the organization is the whole of Maharashtra. For the last 15 years, favouritism has been done by bypassing the rules in employee recruitment in the organization.