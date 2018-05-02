Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Violence at Hotel Centre Point wedding, Five booked, no arrest despite FIR

    Nagpur: Five members of a reputed family forcibly entered Ramdaspeth-based Hotel Centre Point and severely thrashed two persons on Monday, February 17. The accused family also threatened to kill the two persons. The motive behind the hooliganism has not been ascertained immediately. Sitabuldi police have booked the accused but no arrest has been made in the case so far.

    According to witnesses present at Centre Point, the attack was made when a wedding function of the C.P. owner’s family was underway.  The said men entered the venue without having been invited and began shouting and acting rowdily. Valuables were snatched from body of guests and some people were pushed out of the building.

    The cause for the animosity is not known.  

    Sitabuldi API Mohite, absed on a complaint lodged by Sudhir Shriram Tupone (55) of Plot No. 70, Daga Layout, has booked the five accused under Sections 447, 448, 323, 143, 147, 506, 427 of the IPC  and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

