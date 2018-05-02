A Budget Guide to Setting Up Your Chic 2BHK Flat in Bangalore

You’re envious of all the beautiful houses you’ve seen and secretly you want yours to look like them, or at least to a great extent. And, you don’t want to spend a million bucks. Never mind, you can still create an oasis of beauty, as chic as you want, where you can chill all you want.

Here is a guide to help you set up your dream chic home in Bangalore:

Fix Your Budget

To set up your home, don’t be prepared to spend a lot. Buy and spend only on those things that fit into your budget. There are ways by which you can get the home that you want without spending an arm and a leg.

You can also spend a little more on one or two rooms while furnishing the others nicely but not grandly. As you continue to save money, you can improve the look of these other rooms, if you wish.

Plan for a Good Effect

You might find decorating your home on a shoestring budget a difficult task. So, ease your task by planning. Prioritize the parts of the flat that you want to be done first and the others that can be done later.

It’s good to know that you can further prioritize your tasks by not buying everything you need. For instance, you’re going to need some furniture in your new home. But that doesn’t mean you buy it. Not particularly since it’s easy to rent furniture in Bangalore these days. For a nominal sum per piece of furniture, you can keep the rented furniture for as long as you pay for it.

So, if you want to have a coordinated bedroom set, sure why not? You can have it in the colour you want, the style you wish and in the measurement that you can accommodate. Or, if you’re eyeing that large king-sized bed, you can have it, sure. Just place an order to rent a bed in Bangalore and make it part of your home.

Apart from prioritizing your furniture based on your need, you also need to include its cost in your plan. Before you set your heart on any piece of furniture, find out its cost and whether you can take it home or not. If you find them expensive, look for cheaper alternatives so that you have what you want but within your budget.

Begin with Inexpensive Options

Even if you believe in having only the best, you needn’t start life in your new home with just the best. Remember your budget and stay within it when you’re furnishing your home. The option of renting furniture is ideal for those who are on a shoestring budget, those who are on transferrable jobs and those who don’t want to invest big sums of money in furniture and home appliances.

The design of your first home is extremely important because this is the place where you sow the seed of happy and beautiful memories. Here’s also where you build your own family. Rent all that you need in furniture and appliances—it’s the practical way to go.