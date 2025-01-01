Vijay Hazare Trophy: Nalkande, Nair star in Vidarbha win over TN

Advertisement













Nagpur: Karun Nair struck his third century in four matches after Darshan Nalkande picked up a career-best 6-55 as Vidarbha posted an emphatic six-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vizag on Tuesday.

Skipper Nair, who made 112* against J&K, 44* vs Chhattisgarh and 163* versus Chandigarh, lashed another unbeaten century to help Vidarbha overhaul Tamil Nadu’s tally of 256 with over six overs to spare. Nair, who is just the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred in Test cricket, is yet to be dismissed in this tourney. Nair remained unbeaten on 111 runs off 103 balls with 14 boundaries and a six.

He got good support from his fellow batters — Dhruv Shorey (31), Yash Kadam (31) and Jitesh Sharma (23) before forging a 75-run stand with Shubham Dubey (39*) for the fifth wicket in 67 balls to see the team home. Dubey remained unbeaten on 39 off 33 balls with three fours and a six.

Earlier, Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bowl. Nalkande rocked Tamil Nadu, picking up wickets in both his spells to restrict them. He became the third Vidarbha bowler after Shrikant Wagh and Abhishek Chourasia to take six wickets in an innings. Nalkande was later named the Player of the Match by Match Referee Shakti Singh.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 256 in 48.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 75, Andre Siddarth 40, Mohamed Ali 48; Darshan Nalkande 6-55, Harsh Dubey 2-53). Vidarbha 257-4 in 43.4 overs (Dhruv Shorey 31, Karun Nair 111*, Yash Kadam 31, Jitesh Sharma 23, Shubham Dubey 39*). Result: Vidarbha won by 6 wickets.