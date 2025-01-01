Nagpur to get state-of-the-art 11-storey administrative complex

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra is set to witness a significant milestone with the construction of a state-of-the-art 11-storey administrative building within the District Collectorate premises. Designed to consolidate various government departments under one roof, this new structure will enhance administrative efficiency while preserving the existing heritage building.

The project, which received approval last year, is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). A groundbreaking ceremony was held prior to the recent State Assembly elections, and the construction phase is now officially underway. The contractor has already established a site office on the premises, signalling the project’s progress.

Spanning an impressive area of 3,45,963 square feet (approximately 3 acres), the building will accommodate 56 departments under the District Collectorate and 27 departments under the Divisional Commissioner. Key offices such as those of the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Sub-Divisional Officer, and Nagpur City Tehsil office will all be housed in the new structure. The total project cost is pegged at ₹271 crore.

Heritage building to remain untouched

The current District Collector’s office, a heritage structure, will remain intact. However, to make space for the new complex, certain other structures within the premises, including the Setu Office building, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana Office, the unused excise office, and the Tehsil office building, will be demolished.

This development is expected to not only modernize the administrative infrastructure in Nagpur but also streamline government services by bringing multiple departments together in a single location.