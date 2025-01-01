Nagpur Jail to have exclusive barracks for transgender inmates — A first in State

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a landmark initiative, Nagpur Central Jail is set to become Maharashtra’s first correctional facility to introduce dedicated barracks for transgender inmates. This progressive step aims to provide a safer and more inclusive environment for transgender individuals in the prison system.

The design for the specialized barracks has been approved and forwarded to the Public Works Department (PWD) for construction. Jail Superintendent Vaibhav Aage confirmed the development, highlighting that this measure will improve the management of transgender prisoners while addressing their specific needs in a secure and dignified manner.

“The initiative represents a more inclusive and humane approach to corrections. The barracks will ensure that transgender inmates are treated with respect and provided with a safe space away from discrimination and violence,” Aage stated.

The barracks, to be built at a cost of ₹2.63 crore, will span an area of 5,000 square feet and accommodate up to 20 transgender inmates. The facility will feature separate sections for transgender men and transgender women to ensure safety and maintain order.

To meet the unique requirements of transgender inmates, the barracks will be staffed by personnel trained in handling sensitive situations. Staff deployment will also be gender-specific to ensure the safety and comfort of the inmates.

Discrimination and violence are common challenges faced by transgender individuals in prisons, even from other inmates. This facility aims to address such issues and set a benchmark for inclusivity in correctional facilities.

A senior official from the Prison Department revealed that similar barracks are planned for other jails in Maharashtra, including Taloja, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Thane, Yerawada, and Nashik prisons.

This groundbreaking move underscores the government’s commitment to fostering equality and dignity for all, even within the confines of the prison system.