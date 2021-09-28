Vigilant FDA buckles up to curb adulteration in festive season

Nagpur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has geared up to check adulteration of food and edible oils this festive season, part of which a special drive between August and December 31 has already been in process.

According to the FDA, during the Ganesh festival followed by Navratri and Diwali, there are possibilities of manufacturing, sale, and distribution of adulterated edible items and oils. The FDA has prepared an action plan that will be implemented until Christmas and has issued guidelines accordingly to its Food Inspectors.

While speaking to Nagpur Today, the FDA Food Inspector Anand Mahajan discussed special plans of the department to put an end to adulteration this festive season.

Rampant adulteration in milk, dairy products:

“Most of the adulteration occurs in dairy and milk products. Being the main ingredient of traditional sweets, Khowa is often found in the spurious state which could prove hazardous for the health of the people who consume such synthetic sweets. With the dawn of festival season, demands for sweets see new heights. Amid massive demands for sweets during the festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Diwali etc food adulteration is often rampant. To subdue such irregular activities, the FDA is conducting special drives and regular checks,” Mahajan asserted.

Special teams, strict action:

“To avoid adulteration of sweets and other food during festive season, we have launched this special campaign which will be carried out till Christmas. Our Food Inspectors will keep a close watch on adulteration across the city and strict action would be taken against those found involved in adulteration not to mention six-month imprisonment,” said Mahajan.

While expressing his concern towards adulteration of raw material during the festivals, the Food Inspector added, “There are possibilities of manufacturing, sale and distribution of adulterated edible items and oils. The FDA has prepared an action plan that will be implemented till December and has issued guidelines accordingly to its Food Inspectors.”

Approach us for any irregularity:

“Citizens’ role is actually pivotal when it comes to curb the menace of adulteration from society. Thus, I would like to urge them to approach us if they found any irregularity in the vicinity. One can always contact us on Helpline Numbers: 1800-222365, 0712-2555120. Their grievances will be addressed at earliest,” the Food Inspector assured.

– Shubham Nagdeve