Fatal fact: 150 road mishaps, 159 persons perish in 8 months in Nagpur

34 pedestrians, 98 bikers among the victims

Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed a total 159 persons losing their lives in 150 road accidents in the first eight months of this year. The victims include 34 pedestrians, 98 bikers, 9 cyclists, 5 auto drivers, 6 four-wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers, according to reports.

The statistics provided by Nagpur Traffic Police stated that the rash drivers killed 34 pedestrians. The traffic police have concluded an analysis of road accidents that occurred in Nagpur from January 1 to August 31 this year. The analysis done by cops said that some pedestrians were hit by speeding two-wheelers or four-wheelers while deaths of pedestrians in the outskirts of the city were caused by truckers. Some pedestrians were even knocked dead by speeding four-wheelers even when they were walking on footpaths in Wathoda and Sakkardara areas.

During the eight month period, 98 motorcyclists lost their lives in road accidents in the city. Of them, 90 per cent riders were riding without wearing a helmet or their helmet was not strapped properly. Head injury was the main reason behind the deaths of the two-wheeler riders.

A road safety expert said that the deaths of pedestrians would reduce drastically if the footpaths are made encroachment free. The city administrators should also think about introducing a skywalk for the pedestrians as crossing of busy roads is risky for the citizens, he said.

Negligent driving the main cause of road accidents:

Of the 150 road accidents, around 82 (53 per cent) fatal accidents occurred due to negligent driving while Hit and Run and over-speeding have together caused 24.99 per cent mishaps in Nagpur city. As per the statistics, a total of 159 persons lost their lives in 150 road accidents reported in the first eight months. Hit and run was the reason for 24 fatal accidents while 14 fatal accidents were caused due to over-speeding, followed by 11 due to the victim’s vehicle being hit by another vehicle from behind, nine accidents occurred after the vehicle went out of control, the data said. Six fatal accidents occurred when their vehicle hit fixed objects like trees, walls, electric poles and road dividers. Driving a vehicle under the influence of liquor was noticed as the reason behind six road accidents.