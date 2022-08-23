Vigilant FDA buckles up to curb adulteration during festive season in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has geared up to check adulteration of food and edible oils this festive season, part of which a special drive between August and December 31 has already been in progress.

According to the FDA, during the Ganesh festival followed by Navratri and Diwali, there are possibilities of manufacturing, sale, and distribution of substandard edible items and oils. The FDA has prepared an action plan that will be implemented until Christmas and has issued guidelines accordingly to its Food Inspectors.

While speaking to Nagpur Today, the FDA Joint Commissioner S G Annapure discussed special plans of the department to put an end to adulteration this festive season.

“FDA ensures compliance throughout the year. However, we intensify surveillance during the festive season when sweets are sold and consumed in large quantities and there are higher chances of norms being flouted. Being the main ingredient of traditional sweets, Khowa is often found in the spurious state which could prove hazardous for the health of the people who consume such synthetic sweets. With the dawn of festival season, demands for sweets see new heights. Amid massive demands for sweets during the festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Diwali etc use of substandard products is often rampant. To curb such irregular activities, the FDA is conducting special drives and regular checks,” Annapure asserted.

Special teams, strict action:

“To avoid uses of substandard products in sweets and other food during the festive season, we have launched this special campaign which will be carried out till Christmas. Our Food Inspectors will keep a close watch on shops across the city and strict action would be taken against those found involved in violating norms set by Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), not to mention six-month imprisonment,” said Annapure.

Approach us for any irregularity:

“Citizens’ role is actually pivotal when it comes to curbing the menace of this inferior quality food from society. Thus, I would like to urge them to approach us if they found any irregularity in the vicinity. One can always contact us on Helpline Numbers: 1800-222365, 0712-2555120. Their grievances will be addressed at earliest,” the Joint Commissioner assured.

– Shubham Nagdeve

