Corporate Coffee Table — Women’s business exchanging network — launched in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Corporate Coffee Table is a business exchanging network which is registered under wean in 2019. The founding partners of this company are Kiran Kotwani and Dimple Anandani.

The working of the first chapter lead will be taken by the director Vrinda Sharma, president Dimple Nahar & treasurer Payal Gumber.

Advertisement

“Organisation is incresing by looking forward to be connected to all the women entrepreneur of Nagpur to exchange business and become financial independent. We want unity among business women’s to work and glow together to happens the power of women enpowerment. Our mission is to improve the visibility of women run business through innovative techniques of online marketing. We have all the influencers of our city in collaboration with the corporate coffee table. They will be guided with all the ways of business growth digitally to encourage unity among women by sharing resources best practices and experience to inspire more success. Rokde jewellery’s is our sponsored partner and Vannraj Resorts (Pench) is our gifting partner,” Kiran and Dimple informed media in press conference.

Advertisement

“We have our launch on 27th august 2022 at Tuli imperial from 3 pm to 6 pm. This is a grand launch with fashion show with glamour, designers are from the city itself who are working hard to grow. And with this we have open our registration for the first 2 chapters kalki & era,” they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement