Don’t compare my rebellion in Shiv Sena with rebellions of Shinde, Bhujbal, Rane: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: It is said in political circles that the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde has had the biggest rebellion so far. For this, the rebellion of Narayan Rane, Chhagan Bhujbal is also cited earlier. However, political analysts also mention the incident of Raj Thackeray quitting Shiv Sena and founding MNS.

However, the MNS President Raj Thackeray has strongly objected to this issue. He has warned that do not compare him with the rebellion of Shinde, Rane, Bhujbal. He has presented his detailed position on the current political events in Maharashtra in his speech before MNS activists.

Raj Thackeray spoke about the political situation in the State after Eknath Shinde’s rebellion. “What is happening in Maharashtra in the last two-and-a-half years is not a good thing for Maharashtra. This was never the case in Maharashtra. Voters who voted in 2019, will not even know who they voted for? We don’t know who got into who and who came out of who. If you think this is real politics, it is not real politics. This is a compromise for temporary power”, declared Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray further said, “Don’t compare him with anyone like Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane and the recent rebellion of Eknath Shinde’s group. I had told Balasaheb Thackeray that I am leaving Shiv Sena.”

“Don’t take my rebellion in the list of rebellion of Bhujbal, Rane, Shinde. All these went to one party, went for power. But I have come out after meeting Balasaheb Thackeray and telling him. I still remember that when Balasaheb came to know that I was no longer in the party.. that was my last meeting”, said Raj Thackeray.

Speaking on this occasion, Raj Thackeray narrated an incident of meeting Balasaheb Thackeray at Matoshree. “I have never told you that story till today. When I went to Matoshree, Manohar Joshi was with me. After they left the room, Balasaheb called me. Arms stretched out in front of me for a hug. He hugged me and said ‘go now’. They knew I was going.. so I didn’t go out with a bang, a betrayal, or backstabbing. I have not joined any other party. A new party was formed based on your faith. Till date our party has done so many agitations. No other political party has done so many agitations and made them successful”, Raj Thackeray asserted..

Despite being a party of committed cadres with unflinching loyalty to the leadership of the day, the Shiv Sena has been vulnerable to rebellions in its ranks and it has seen revolts by prominent figures on four occasions, three of them under the watch of its charismatic founder Bal Thackeray, with Eknath Shinde becoming the latest leader to join the list.

