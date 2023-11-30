Vidhan Parishad Deputy Chairman takes swift action following Bhandara ‘nude dance incident’

Advertisement

Nagpur: In response to the recent shocking incident of a nude dance during a program in Bhandara district, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman of the Vidhan Parishad, convened an urgent meeting at Ravi Bhavan.

In a bid to address the grave concerns surrounding the exploitation of women in such events, Dr. Gorhe instructed the immediate formation of a committee led by the Special Inspector General of Police, Chering Dorje, to conduct a thorough investigation.

The dance program in Bhandara has raised alarm bells, prompting Dr. Gorhe to emphasize the critical need for strict adherence to terms and conditions when granting permissions for such events. She expressed deep concern about the potential involvement of inter-state human trafficking and urged for swift communication with the concerned states to curb such activities.

During the meeting, Dr. Gorhe highlighted the urgency of enforcing various sections of the law to penalize those involved in such exploitative activities. She directed the committee to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days, reflecting the severity of the matter. The committee comprises representatives from the legal fraternity, police, and social organizations, ensuring a multi-faceted approach to the investigation.

In a bid to prevent future incidents, Dr. Gorhe outlined specific measures to be taken, including strict screening of women from other states, a prohibition on performances by minor girls, and the enforcement of video recording during events. These measures aim to create a robust framework for monitoring and regulating such programs, ensuring the safety and dignity of participants.