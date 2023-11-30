Congress unveils strategy to spotlight crop damage ahead of Winter Session

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a strategic move ahead of the Winter Session of the State Legislature scheduled to commence in Nagpur from December 7, the Congress party has outlined a plan to confront the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra. With a focus on highlighting the issues of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the party has decided to dispatch its leaders to various districts across the state for on-the-ground assessments.

Nana Patole, the President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), issued a statement on Wednesday, outlining the party’s approach. A list of 34 leaders has been released, each designated to visit a specific district in the state. These leaders will later engage with the State Government to advocate for ‘substantial compensation’ for the affected farmers.

Among the senior leaders spearheading this initiative are Balasaheb Thorat, Congress Legislature Party Leader; Ashok Chavan, former Chief Minister and Member of Congress Working Committee; Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly; and Prithviraj Chavan, former Chief Minister, among others. These leaders will personally visit areas where unseasonal rains and hailstorms have inflicted agricultural havoc.

Advertisement

With Vidarbha hosting the Winter Session of the State Legislature, senior leaders will be deployed to assess the situation in 11 districts. Vijay Wadettiwar is assigned to Nagpur district, while former ministers Sunil Kedar, Adv Yashomati Thakur, and Prof Vasant Purke will visit Wardha, Akola, and Chandrapur respectively. Other assignments include Dr. Sunil Deshmukh in Buldhana, Subhash Dhote in Gadchiroli, Adv Abhijit Wanjari in Gondia, Ranjit Kamble in Amravati, and Amit Jhanak in Yavatmal.

A noteworthy aspect of the Congress strategy is the deliberate assignment of leaders to districts other than their home districts, particularly in Vidarbha. Leaders have been tasked with assessing the damage in either adjoining districts or those for which they served as Guardian Ministers. This move appears to add an element of impartiality and a broader perspective to the party’s assessment of the crop damage situation.

As the Winter Session approaches, the Congress party’s proactive approach signals a focused effort to leverage the platform for advocating farmer concerns and challenging the ruling government on their handling of agricultural challenges in the state.