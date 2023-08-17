Video: Youths seriously injured as speeding car drags bike for 3-kilometres in Nagpur

Nagpur: A horrifying accident unfolded on Thursday night in the Rajiv Nagar area on Wardha Road, leaving two young individuals severely injured. The unfortunate incident occurred when a speeding car collided with the bike they were riding and dragged them for 3-kilometres, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Eyewitnesses recount a distressing sequence of events as the speeding car allegedly struck the bike, propelling it for an astonishing distance of approximately 3 kilometers to the Chinchbhuvan area. The sheer force of the collision left the bike tangled with the car, a chilling sight that left onlookers in disbelief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement