Video: Youth’s reel right outside from Pachpaoli Police Station takes social media by storm in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a quest for fame, a youth from Nagpur has captured attention by creating a reel in front of the Pachpaoli Police Station, turning the spotlight on himself and the police station surroundings.

The video has quickly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms. In the pursuit of recognition, today’s youth employ diverse strategies to stand out.

This particular youth opted to showcase the Pachpaoli Police Station in a creative reel, drawing considerable online attention.

The video’s popularity is evident as it continues to circulate widely on social media networks.

Some user also demanding strict action against the person who created the reel and also tagged Nagpur Police and Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

Watch Video Here:

