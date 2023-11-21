Bombay High Court quashes FIR in Rs 2.45 Cr fraud case

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed an FIR in the Rs 2.45 Crore fraud case filed against Niranjan Nirmal and his family by Public Prosecutor Varsha Aglawe.

The bench, comprising Justices Vinay Joshi and MW Chandwani, quashed the FIR registered against Niranjan Nirmal and his kin in a cheating case lodged at Bajaj Nagar Police Station for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 2.45 crore against Public Prosecutor Varsha Aglawe.

The order was passed after the complainant and accused mutually settled the dispute. The offences under sections 420, 406, 409 & 34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered against Niranjan Nirmal by a Public Prosecutor at Bajaj Nagar Police Station, alleging that he had lured her and her deceased husband to invest in a financial scheme for lucrative returns.

As the promised returns were not paid, the lawyer registered an offence against Nirmal and his kin. The court observed that ‘during pendency, the matter was amicably settled’.

The bench stated in its order that the applicant number one, Niranjan Nirmal, had refunded the entire amount (Rs 2.25 crore). The court underlined that the involvement of the police machinery had resulted in the refund of the money.

The applicant Niranjan Nirmal was also directed by the court to deposit Rs 25,000 as a cost to the Vidarbha Lady Lawyers’ Association towards the welfare of lady lawyers.

Niranjan Nirmal & his family were represented by Advocate Jitesh Duhilani, while Advocate NV Fulzele appeared for Varsha Aglawe. Additional public prosecutor Shamshi Haider represented the state.

