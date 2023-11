Nagpur: With Winter Session around the corner, Nagpur got two Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) and one Suprintendant of Police (SP) rank officer following the late night transfer order issued by Maharashtra Government here, on Monday.

IPS Niketan Bansilaal Kadam and Shashikant Satav will be joining Nagpur Police as DCPs.

Shrinivas Ghadve will be joining Protection of Civil Rights as SP.

