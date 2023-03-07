Video: Youth engage in violent fight during Holi celebrations in Ganesh Nagar area in Nandanvan

Nagpur: On the occasion of Holi, a group of youths engaged in a fight in Ganesh Nagar under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station on Tuesday. The incident took place in the morning when the group of youths, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started hurling abuses at each other. The situation soon escalated into a physical altercation.

According to eyewitnesses, the fight broke out between two groups of youths who were playing Holi in the area. The argument quickly turned violent, with the youths attacking each other.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about the safety and security of the neighbourhood, especially during festivals like Holi. Many residents have called for stricter measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

