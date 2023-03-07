Video: Nagpur celebrates Holi with religious fervours as light showers bring joy to Festival of Colours

Nagpur: The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the second capital of the state on Tuesday. The morning showers made the weather pleasant, and people were seen enjoying the festival with their family and friends.

The streets were filled with vibrant colours, music, and the aroma of delicious food. People of all ages participated in the festivities and exchanged greetings and sweets.

Advertisement

The rain made the occasion more joyful and memorable for everyone. Nagpurians couldn’t have asked for a better weather to celebrate the festival of colours!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement