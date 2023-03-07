Typical! ‘Minor’ scuffles, ‘Major’ celebrations mark Holi festivities in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State was awash with colours and festivities as people came together to celebrate Holi on Tuesday. The day began with a pleasant surprise as light morning showers greeted the festival, adding to the festive spirit and bringing down the mercury.

Despite some minor scuffles reported in certain areas, the celebrations were a joyous affair, with people of all ages participating in the festivities. The streets were filled with vibrant colours, music, and the aroma of delicious food. Many people exchanged greetings and sweets with their neighbours, adding to the community spirit of the occasion.

Advertisement

Overall, the festival was a colourful and joyous affair, with people enjoying themselves to the fullest. Holi is a time for people to come together and celebrate, and that is exactly what happened in Nagpur. The rain made the occasion more enjoyable and memorable for everyone, and Nagpurians couldn’t have asked for a better weather to celebrate the festival of colours.

In conclusion, the spirit of Holi prevailed in Nagpur, and people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and joy. The minor scuffle in Ganesh Nagar serves as a reminder to exercise restraint and avoid getting into arguments or fights that can dampen the festive spirit. The city can look forward to many more joyous occasions in the future.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement