Video: Youth ends life in Pachpaoli, family alleges cop father-in-law abetted him to take extreme step in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Pachpaoli area after a mob gheraoed Pachpaoli Police Station, alleging a cop’s role in the youth’s suicide here on Wednesday.

Shantanu Walde, the son of a former local corporator, had committed suicide in the Pachpaoli area on Tuesday. Walde was married to a cop’s daughter, who was also deployed at Pachpaoli Police Station. Though the duo had a love marriage, they often indulged in quarrels due to domestic feuds.

Owing to this, the newly married girl decided to stay at her father’s house.

However, on September 11, Walde reportedly approached his in-laws’ house and allegedly thrashed his wife. Subsequently, an offence under Sections 452, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC was registered against the accused Walde. Though he secured bail from court, he was feeling anxious due to court proceedings.

On Tuesday, September 19, Walde reportedly committed suicide. Irked by this, his family members approached Pachpaoli Police Station with Walde’s body and demanded action against the accused cop.

Walde’s family members alleged that Ravi Gajbhiye, Walde’s father-in-law, had reportedly abetted him in taking the extreme step. They demanded strict action against him and submitted a written complaint in this connection.

Taking cognizance of the sensitivity of the matter, cops have launched an investigation in this regard and assured action to the family members of the deceased. Following this, they left the police premises and performed the last rites of the deceased.

