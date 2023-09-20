8 persons booked for Rs 21.50 lakh bank fraud in Nagpur

Nagpur: Mankapur Police in Nagpur booked eight persons, including former Branch Manager, Assistant Manager and three cashiers, of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, for allegedly duping customers of over Rs 21.50 lakh by fraudulently availing loan in their names.

The accused have been identified former Branch Manager Vijay Ragunath Kadu (47), a resident of Talegaon, district Amravati, Assistant Manager Chetna Rajesh Agarkar (30), a resident of Dhawnewadi, Dhamangaon, district Amravati, cashiers Snehal Subhash Shambharkar (26), a resident of Chintodi, district Wardha, Tejaswini Satyapal Bhagat (28), a resident of Waigaon Nipani, and Vaishnavi Wanjari, Sankruti Siddharth Gharde (26), a resident of Wardha, Chandani Shriram Barey (26), a resident of Timki, Teenkheda, Falguni Ravi Jangle (25), a resident of Ward No 03, Mahadula and Kritika Raju (30), a resident of Kaushalya Nagar, Babulkheda.

According to police, the accused persons allegedly availed loan using the names of 35 customers defrauded them and the bank to the tune of Rs 21.50 lakh between August 13, 2012 and December 3, 2012. They also allegedly misappropriated funds by not depositing the equated monthly instalments collected from some of the customers with the bank.

Following a complaint lodged Nikhilesh Pramod Kotangale (34), the then Branch Manager, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (Mankapur), police registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons and started investigation.

