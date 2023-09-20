Bawankule opens 3 phases of Pardi Flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule inaugurated three phases of Pardi Flyover on Tuesday. The flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 649 crore. After cutting the ribbon at a small function held at the bridge, Bawankule, along with East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, BJP City President Bunty Kukde, and others took a ride on the flyover.

On this occasion, Bawankule said, “The credit for this bridge goes to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who got Rs 649 crore sanctioned for this project. This bridge will be a major respite to the people of East Nagpur as they will not have to face traffic congestions.”

Advertisement

He said the road was once known for its accident spots. With the construction of this bridge, the accident cases would decrease drastically, he added. The bridge is 4.5 km in length, of which, three phases of 3.5 km length have been opened on Tuesday. The bridge will join Kalamna, Pardi, Wathoda, Wardhman Nagar.

In the next four months, the phase involving Wathoda and Ring Road will be completed and will be inaugurated at the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. MLA Krishna Khopde said that Pardi Flyover remained in discussion for many reasons and now this flyover will continue to be discussed in the entire state for its magnificence. Pardi Bhandara Road was once known as an accident prone road. Now the Pardi-Kalamna area will be accident-free.

Nagpur Central MLA Vikas Kumbhare, BJP City President Bunty Kukde, Mandal President Setram Selokar, Prof. Pramod Pendke, Balya Borkar, Sanjay Avachat, Pandurang Mehar, Ramakrishna Poddar, Prafulbhai Ganatra, Chandan Goswami, Sanjay Wadhwani, Rajesh Muniyar, Meghraj Mainani, Arjun Vairagade, Mahendra Raut, Pradeep Pohane, Chetna Tank, Devendra Meher, Sarita Kawre, Rajkumar Selokar, Manisha Atkare, Deepak Vadibhasme, Manisha Dhawade, Manoj Chaple, Harish Dikondwar, Anil Gander,VaishaliVaidya, Jayashree Rarokar, Sanjay Mahajan, Rajendra Chakole, Sunil Kothe, Raju Gotmare, JP Sharma, Sunil Suryavanshi, Nisha Bhoyer, Sunny Raut, Sachin Karare, Balu Rarokar, Seshrao Gotmare, Hitesh Joshi, Shailesh Shahu, Rekha Raikwar, Prem Kurre, Bharat Sarawa, Ajay Tarodkar, Ajay Saradkar, Devendra Bisen, Sanjay Mankar and a large number of citizens were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement