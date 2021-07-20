Video: Woman’s body found near Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Rana Pratap Nagar vicinity on Tuesday after body of a woman under suspicion circumstances was found near Metro Pillar no 128. Some onlookers reportedly discovered the body alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Rana Pratap Nagar rushed to the spot and have sent body for autopsy.

Sources predict, that the deceased woman was reportedly raped before she was killed somewhere else and later dumped her body near Metro Station.

Cops have registered an offence under relevant Sections of the IPC and are scanning CCTV footages for clues.