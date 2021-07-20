Covid-19: Nagpur reports 8 fresh cases, zero death, active cases at 287

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported eight fresh cases and zero death attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In last 24-hours, sum of 25 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of eight cases, seven were reported from Nagpur city, while one was reported from Nagpur rural and no cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,92,779 and number of deaths stand still at 10,115

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.89%. While active cases stand at 287.