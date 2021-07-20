Now, NSS volunteers to look after statues, monuments in Nagpur

NMC, RTMNU sign MoU for the significant initiative. There are 68 statues and 14 monuments in city

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) signed a pact wherein cadets of National Service Scheme (NSS) would take care of statues and monuments in the Second Capital. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday. There are 68 statues and 14 monuments in the city.

According to the MoU, the NSS students of colleges under RTMNU will receive certificates from NMC for the upkeep of the statues and monuments in the city. About 750 students participating in this initiative every year will also be imparted firefighting training through fire college of the civic body. In 10 years, 7500 such students will be ready for firefighting operations. There is a twin advantage, for NMC, a trained manpower would be available in case of any emergency and for students they stand to benefit in case they aspire for a career in fire brigade at a later stage.

Following the NMC-RTMNU pact, now, varsity will start allocating responsibilities to colleges in the next few days with the idea being the statue near to their areas should be looked after by the college students. The proposal was mooted by Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari so that statues and the surrounding area remains neat and clean round the year.

A meeting was held at NMC Headquarters under the chairmanship of the Mayor on Monday. Apart from elected office bearers, officials of RTMNU were also present. The Mayor stressed the maintaining of the statues and monuments through public participation. Each of the colleges will be given guardianship of one statue in their jurisdiction. In return, certificates will be given to the students by NMC and about 750 students would participate in this initiative. In ten years, 7500 such students will be ready. He also expressed confidence that the project would pave the way for the NSS model to be adopted at national level.

Raju Hiwse, Registrar, RTMNU, welcoming the initiative expressed his intention to publish a book on the number of statues in the city. He also expressed confidence that the university would always be ready and ready for such an initiative that would enhance the beauty of the city. Initially, Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram explained the background of the initiative. A committee of civic and varsity officials would be set up for the successful implementation of the project.