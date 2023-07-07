Video: Woman loses life after coming in contact with transformer in Gandhibagh, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a tragic incident that occurred on Friday at the Gandhibagh area under the Tehsil Police Station, a woman lost her life after coming into contact with a transformer in the medicine market. The incident highlights a serious safety concern, as preliminary investigations suggest negligence on the part of the authorities.

According to police sources, the sides of the transformer were adequately protected with an iron mesh, which should have prevented any unauthorized access or accidental contact. However, it was discovered that the gate to enter the premises where the transformer was located was left open, potentially allowing easy access to individuals.

Furthermore, the transformer premises were found to be strewn with garbage. It is believed that the deceased woman entered the premises with the intention of cleaning up the garbage. Tragically, during her attempt to lift the waste, she came into contact with the transformer, resulting in her untimely demise.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the lack of proper maintenance and security measures at the transformer location.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation into the incident.

