Two 7-foot rat snakes intrude GMCH Doctors’ kitchen in Nagpur; promptly captured, released into wild

Nagpur: In an unexpected incident at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), two imposing 7-foot-long rat snakes made their way into the kitchen of the doctors’ residence, causing a brief commotion on Friday. Swift action from doctors and dedicated snake enthusiasts ensured the safe capture and subsequent release of the reptiles back into their natural habitat.

According to sources, at approximately 5 pm on Friday, Dr. Umakant Mate, while strolling around the hospital premises, stumbled upon a sight that sent chills down his spine—two snakes were spotted near his own cottage. To his astonishment, one of them had managed to enter the neighboring doctor’s residence, raising concerns for the safety of the residents.

Realizing the urgency of the situation, Dr. Umakant promptly contacted the renowned snake rescuer, Sarpmitra Sagar Sharad Sawale, seeking immediate assistance. Aware of the potential risks associated with such encounters, Dr. Umakant guided Sagar and his fellow animal lover, Shubham Parale, to Ward 8, TB Ward, within the GMCH premises.

Without wasting a single moment, Sagar and Shubham, both hailing from Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, hurried to the designated location. The experienced snake enthusiasts skillfully managed to secure both snakes, safely containing them within a bag, ensuring no harm came to anyone involved.

