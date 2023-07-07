Video: Crime Branch Unit 4 arrests vehicle lifter in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 4 of Nagpur Police apprehended Sajid Khan Pathan following the acquisition of crucial confidential information. Pathan, the prime suspect in a series of vehicle thefts, was taken into custody while operating a stolen two-wheeler. The arrest comes as a major success for the police in their ongoing efforts to combat rampant vehicle theft in the city.

The accused has been implicated in a spate of four vehicle thefts that have plagued the city in recent weeks. The stolen items, estimated to be worth a staggering sum of 1 lakh 50 thousand rupees, were seized from Pathan’s possession. This substantial recovery underscores the extent of his alleged involvement in the criminal activities.

