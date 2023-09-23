Video: Where is Taxpayer’s Money Going?

Nagpur: Heavy downpour once again exposed the so-called shabby ‘development works’ conducted by authorities, compelling citizens to cry for help in various parts of the city. The entire Nagpur was submerged in water with 116mm of rain lashing the city between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.

Locals living in low-lying areas suffered the worst, as they were forced to pick up essential items and move out onto the roads. Although the Administration, in collaboration with Nagpur Police, Army, and SDRF, initiated rescue operations and provided necessary help to citizens, the question remained the same: “Where is taxpayer’s money going?”

Advertisement

While we witness grand inaugurations of new projects, the underlying issues seem to be overlooked. The drainage system, a critical lifeline during monsoons, appears to be in dire need of attention. It raises concerns about the allocation and utilization of funds.

The taxpayers have a right to demand transparency and accountability in how their hard-earned money is being utilized for essential infrastructure, ensuring it serves the community effectively, especially in times of crisis.

It’s time for a closer look at the allocation of resources to ensure that they are directed towards projects that truly benefit the city and its residents.

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement