Video: Heroic Rescue at Janki Talkies: Nagpur cops brave swift waters to save lives

Nagpur: In a daring early morning rescue operation, Nagpur Police officials exhibited exceptional courage and quick thinking to save the lives of the owner of Janki Talkies and her son here on Saturday.

With heavy downpour inundating the Second Capital of the State, cops were on their toes. Alarmed by the dire situation at Janki Talkies, Woman Assistant Police Inspector (WAPI) Mangala Wakade, stationed at Dhantoli Police Station, immediately contacted the control room to report the life-threatening predicament of Sunita Tiwari and her son, who were trapped in a room, isolated by a surging torrent of water.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the distress call, Police Inspector (PI) Bhedodkar, who had just concluded his night rounds, wasted no time and swiftly mobilized.

Within a mere five minutes, PI Bhedodkar arrived at Janki Talkies, where the intensity of the water flow posed a significant challenge. Undeterred, he secured a rope and scaled the roof of the room where Sunita Tiwari and her son were stranded.

The enclosed space, shrouded in darkness due to closed doors, added to the complexity of the rescue. Through coordinated efforts, they were carefully brought closer to the water’s edge, where the assistance of WAPI Wakade proved instrumental in their safe extraction.

Once rescued, it was revealed that Sunita Tiwari was not only the woman in distress but also the proprietor of Janki Talkies, accompanied by her son.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, both Tiwari and her son expressed heartfelt thanks to PI Bhedodkar and WAPI Wakade.

The successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and bravery exhibited by these officers.

Tragically, the Tiwari family’s residence suffered substantial losses, with only two mobile phones salvaged from the wreckage.

Nagpurians and senior police officers have lauded the efforts of the officials involved.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement