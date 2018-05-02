Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall

NAGPUR: It was alleged that the construction work of Metro Station is going on near Poonam Mall which affected Poonam Mall building due to which collapse took place. Maha Metro has already denied it strongly yesterday. Maha Metro handed over the structural investigations to Visvesaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT).

The team conducted detail site visit collected data, photographs, did a detail analysis and certified that Maha Metro has nothing to do with and has no role to play in the collapse of roof of Poonam Mall.

They have given their assessment and confirmed that the Metro construction activity can’t be a cause for the structural failure, which happened in Poonam Mall. This is based on the facts that the Metro activity is sufficiently away from Poonam Mall and also does not cause any vibration to nearby structures.

Maha Metro has not received any complaint from Poonam Mall regarding construction activity of Metro Station earlier. Similarly, no complaint was received from nearby buildings, which are closer to than this Mall. Residential multi-storied apartments still closer to Metro construction are intact.

Poonam Mall is apparently in dilapidated condition with cracks visible on Main Road and rear sides. After the structural failure on Friday, leaning of the wall is from second floor upwards, confirming that the failure is not from foundation but from upper floor.

No excavation activity or heavy machinery movement was undertaken in recent past by Metro here. Maha Metro undertakes construction activities with full care so that no nearby buildings are affected. The allegation could be an attempt to blame Maha Metro for covering up own lapses.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
खरबी आरोग्य शिबिरात 2512 रुग्णांची तपासणी
खरबी आरोग्य शिबिरात 2512 रुग्णांची तपासणी
समाजकार्य महाविद्यालयाला विद्यापीठस्तरीय राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना पुरस्कार प्राप्त
समाजकार्य महाविद्यालयाला विद्यापीठस्तरीय राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना पुरस्कार प्राप्त
Hindi News
पोलिस स्टेशन कन्हान में ब्रह्माकुमारी द्वारा रक्षाबंधन मनाया गया
पोलिस स्टेशन कन्हान में ब्रह्माकुमारी द्वारा रक्षाबंधन मनाया गया
गोंदिया: पांगोली नदी में युवक डूबा
गोंदिया: पांगोली नदी में युवक डूबा
Trending News
Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall
Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall
Viral audio: Listen how doctor admonishes ambulance owner seeking commission for patients
Viral audio: Listen how doctor admonishes ambulance owner seeking commission for patients
Featured News
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
Video: Wardhman Nagar poonam mall collapsed, 1 dead, 4 person injured
Video: Wardhman Nagar poonam mall collapsed, 1 dead, 4 person injured
Trending In Nagpur
Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall
Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall
खरबी आरोग्य शिबिरात 2512 रुग्णांची तपासणी
खरबी आरोग्य शिबिरात 2512 रुग्णांची तपासणी
Forum Installation “CRYPTEC” at GHRAET, Nagpur
Forum Installation “CRYPTEC” at GHRAET, Nagpur
Tete-e-tete with National President of Round Table India Tabler Piyush Daga
Tete-e-tete with National President of Round Table India Tabler Piyush Daga
फेटरी ग्राम आदर्श कृषी पर्यटन केंद्र व्हावे- अमृता फडणवीस
फेटरी ग्राम आदर्श कृषी पर्यटन केंद्र व्हावे- अमृता फडणवीस
Fire at AIIMS in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed
Fire at AIIMS in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed
उच्च न्यायालयातील न्यायमूर्तींची कामठीच्या ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेंपलला सदिच्छा भेट
उच्च न्यायालयातील न्यायमूर्तींची कामठीच्या ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेंपलला सदिच्छा भेट
ई-वाचनालय ही चळवळ व्हावी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
ई-वाचनालय ही चळवळ व्हावी : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
चला करुया विजेची बचत!
चला करुया विजेची बचत!
Article 370 had become shield for terrorists: Prasad
Article 370 had become shield for terrorists: Prasad
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145