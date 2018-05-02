Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali

    Nagpur: Raging to settle score over old enmity, three goons kidnapped a youth and threatened to kill him after thrashing him severely. The incident took place in Kotwali police area on Tuesday night. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

    According to police sources, old feud was running between the complainant Nikhil Mahadeo Dighorikar (23), resident of Garoba Maidan, Old Bagadganj, and the three accused namely Vijay alias Veer Jaiswal (23), Shekh Shabbir and an accomplice. The three accused were planning to settle score with Nikhil.

    On Tuesday, around 10 pm, Nikhil was returning home on his two-wheeler (MH-49/AD 4189). Midway between Shani Mandir Lane and Chitnis Wada, the three accused intercepted Nikhil and forced him to sit on their two-wheeler. The accused took Nikhil to a newly-build building and bashed him up with a wooden rafter severely. The accused also threatened to kill Nikhil over old enmity.

    Kotwali PSI Kharsan, acting on complaint of Nikhil, booked the three accused under Sections 341, 363, 294, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

