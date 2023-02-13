Video: Vapes Vs Cigarettes: What’s more harmful?

Nagpur: People often look out for substitutes when it comes to quitting a habit. The same is the case with smokers, who are now shifting to a product which has been banned by the central government.

Popularly known as ‘vapes’ or ‘e-cigarettes’, this product has gained massive popularity, especially amongst youngsters. But are vapes actually much safer than Cigarettes?

In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a complete ban on sales, manufacturing and storage of e-cigarettes in the country. However, ever since the order came out, the production and sales of the cigarette substitute has just increased.

Nagpur Today spoke to Dr Sameer Arbat regarding the harmful usage of vapes. However, despite having a ban on the sales, the product has been seen in the hands of several youngsters across the city. Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar speaks exclusively to Nagpur Today regarding the issue.

Watch the entire video for the all the details:

