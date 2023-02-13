17-year-old brain dead girl’s organs save three lives in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 17-year old brain-dead girl and her family gave a new lease of life to three people. Family members of the girl student in Nagpur, who died in a road accident, decided to donate her kidneys and liver to needy patients.

Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) Nagpur informed that the organs gave three young patients a new lease of life. As per the wish of the family of the donor, authorities have not revealed their identity. “The girl met with an accident on February 6. Despite all efforts, she could not be saved. She was declared brain-dead at New Era Hospital,” said Dr Sanjay Kolte, President of ZTCC Nagpur.

Initially, the family was in shock and so inconsolable that they were not in a position to take a decision regarding organ donation. But, the cousin sister of the deceased girl helped transplant coordinators Ashwini Choudhary and Pallavi Jawade to convince her parents. Although the possibilities of donation of heart and lungs were lost due to delay, both kidneys and liver of the deceased girl were donated and transplanted on Sunday.

Advertisement

Her liver was transplanted into a 38-year-old woman at New Era Hospital, her one kidney was transplanted into a 30-year-old man at the same hospital, while the other kidney was transplanted to a 27-year-old man in Orange City Hospital & Research Centre. New Era Hospital staff created the honour corridor and paid tributes to the donor. This was the 97th deceased organ donation from Vidarbha since the formation of the ZTCC Nagpur, and the second in this year.

ZTCC President Dr Sanjay Kolte informed that a family from Gondia was not able to donate organs of a member as Gondia does not have required facilities. “After a patient was declared brain-dead in Gondia, the family was willing to donate organs. But they were not ready to shift the deceased donor to Nagpur from Gondia. They were willing to donate if harvesting was done in Gondia,” said Dr Kolte, adding that there is no hospital in Gondia that has Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centre (NTORC) status. Hospitals with ICU and emergency facilities have to apply for the NTORC status to join the organ donation movement. “I request hospitals in all district places to apply for NTORC status. Each organ donation is important,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement