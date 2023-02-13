Trying to evade Deolapar cops, man jumps from Mhada Quarters in Nagpur; dies

Nagpur: A wanted accused in Deolapar met a tragic end here, after he tried to evade police’s attempt to arrest him and jump off Mhada Quarters in Kapil Nagar area, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, Imran Sheikh was wanted in Deolapar. In search of him, Devlapar cops traced his location to Nagpur and raided MHADA Quarters on Sunday. However, in a bid to evade arrest, Sheikh reportedly jumps off the MHADA Quarters. In the process he reportedly hurt himself. He was subsequently rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). As Sheikh’s health continued to deteriorate, he was shifted to the ICU, where he breath last on Monday.

Kapil Nagar Police in the meantime have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further.

Following Sheikh’s death, tension gripped Mhada Quarters. Locals are reportedly fumed over Deolapar Police’s action and blaming them for Sheikh’s arrest.

