Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante

Nagpur: The revised traffic fines have not only cautioned the citizens on leaving no chance to be at fault, but more and more of them are keeping an eagle’s eye on how the law protectors are following it.

As a result more videos and clicks showing cops breaking traffic rules are being shared from various areas of the city.

After an aware citizen shared a video grab of the traffic cops driving patrolling vehicle without wearing the seatbelts, yet another video of two cops riding bike without wearing helmets is breaking the internet.

They were reportedly traveling from Law College square to Ravi Nagar square when one of the citizens spotted them in the rear view mirror of his four wheeler. He immediately whisked out his mobile camera and took shots of them riding without protective head gear.

The duo were seen riding the bike bearing registration number MH 40 BP 0667.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Maharashtra News
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
बायोफ्यूएलचे महत्त्व शेतकऱ्यांपर्यंत पोहोचावे: केंद्रीयमंत्री श्री नितीन गडकरी
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
आसोलीच्या के जॉन पब्लिक स्कुल विरोधात मौदा पोलीस स्टेशन ला तक्रार दाखल
Hindi News
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
Trending News
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Featured News
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Trending In Nagpur
Car rams into 6 another vehicles in Teka Naka
Car rams into 6 another vehicles in Teka Naka
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
कल महिला स्पेशल बस ‘तेजस्विनी’ का उदघाटन
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
जिओ के ओवर हेड केबल बने स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए चुनौती
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी घेतले शहरातील श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी घेतले शहरातील श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन
पार्सल बोगीतून २० लाखांचे कपडे लंपास
पार्सल बोगीतून २० लाखांचे कपडे लंपास
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
Video: Two more cops caught violating traffic rules as citizen plays vigilante
मूलभूत सुविधांसाठी पूर्व नागपूरकरांची झुंज
मूलभूत सुविधांसाठी पूर्व नागपूरकरांची झुंज
गणेशजी से नागपुर की जनता को दिया संदेश “जल है तो कल है” : पोहाणे
गणेशजी से नागपुर की जनता को दिया संदेश “जल है तो कल है” : पोहाणे
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145