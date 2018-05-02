Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Nov 29th, 2020

    Video: Traffic constable dragged on car’s bonnet for around 1 km in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for almost 500 metres at busy Sakkardara Square on Sunday evening, police said. The car driver – Akash Chavan – was arrested by the police who is accomplices of notorious goon Shekhu.

    A police official said that traffic constable Amol Chidamwar was on duty at Sakkardara Square on Sunday. Chidamwar was managing the traffic movement at 5 pm when he saw a car coming from another side with tinted windshield. He signalled the car to stop.

    However, instead of stopping, the accused increased the speed of the vehicle in an attempt to escape. When the constable stood in the middle of the road to stop the speeding car, the driver attempted to crush him under the car. The cop then jumped on the car’s bonnet and clung on to it. The accused did not stop the car and kept on driving with the cop on the bonnet for 500 metres, the official said.

    The driver stopped the car near the gate of Ayurvedic College where locals caught hold of the driver and bashed him up. He was arrested by the police and a case under Sections 353, 307 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against him. It may be mentioned that a Scorpio SUV driver had tried to crush a police officer on-duty on Kamptee Road and a truck driver had attempted to crush a Patwari recently

