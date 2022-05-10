Video: Timely action of Fire Department averts major disaster in Surabardi

Nagpur: A major disaster was averted following the swift action of Fire Department after Rashtriya Explosive and Commercial Explosive Companies at Surabardi on Amravati Road were surrounded by forest fire here, on Tuesday evening.
Fire Department received fire call at around 5 pm. The fire had spread around 6 kilometres circumference forest area of Surabardi Hills, opposite Choker Dhani on Amravati road. At around nine kilometres from NMC Limits.
“Acting swiftly, five water tenders from Fire and Emergency Services, NMC, one water tender from Wadi Nagar Parishad are still battling fire on very difficult terrain being a forest on hills and having explosive companies and residential area and police training center with residential colony adjacent to the forest hills,” informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake.
“Water is being lifted from overhead water reservoir of police training center. Expensive cable drums worth crore of Rahul cables private Ltd were engulfed in fire. But fire service personnel were successful in preventing the spread of fire in the company and saved 76 cable drums. Fire is just 50 percent under control,” the CFO mentioned.