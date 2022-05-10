Video: Timely action of Fire Department averts major disaster in Surabardi

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major disaster was averted following the swift action of Fire Department after Rashtriya Explosive and Commercial Explosive Companies at Surabardi on Amravati Road were surrounded by forest fire here, on Tuesday evening.

Fire Department received fire call at around 5 pm. The fire had spread around 6 kilometres circumference forest area of Surabardi Hills, opposite Choker Dhani on Amravati road. At around nine kilometres from NMC Limits.