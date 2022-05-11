Blackout: Technical glitch plunges half of Nagpur into darkness

Nagpur: Almost half of Nagpur city was plunged into darkness as the power system of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) collapsed due to a major breakdown on Tuesday night. The supply tripped around midnight leaving citizens furious.
According to reports, areas of Dhantoli, Chhatrapati Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Manewada and parts of Besa and Ghogli were engulfed in darkness. With peak power demand again heading Northwards, the supply system of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is plagued by several difficulties. The soaring temperature is impacting functioning of the electrical equipment and the strain is having its impact on the quality of power supply.
During the peak afternoon period, there are reports of power failure ranging from one to two hours for inexplicable reasons. The supply constraints are due to lower power generation where coal shortage is a major worry. The tripping during midnight forced the citizens to spend sleepless night and cursed the authorities. It was for nearly half an hour and was enough to cause severe discomfort.
According to the MSEDCL spokesperson, the 132 KV Besa line tripped, probably due to extra load. At the sametime, Khaparkheda Kanhan extra high voltage (EHV) also tripped leading to cascading effect on substations in Nagpur resulting in major power failure.