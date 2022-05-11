Blackout: Technical glitch plunges half of Nagpur into darkness

Advertisement

Nagpur: Almost half of Nagpur city was plunged into darkness as the power system of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) collapsed due to a major breakdown on Tuesday night. The supply tripped around midnight leaving citizens furious.

According to reports, areas of Dhantoli, Chhatrapati Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Manewada and parts of Besa and Ghogli were engulfed in darkness. With peak power demand again heading Northwards, the supply system of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is plagued by several difficulties. The soaring temperature is impacting functioning of the electrical equipment and the strain is having its impact on the quality of power supply.