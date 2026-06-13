Video: Tiger Near Your Village? AI Will Warn You First in Pench

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major technological breakthrough for wildlife conservation, an AI-powered tiger alert system has become operational in the buffer areas of the Pench Tiger Reserve and the Nagpur Territorial Forest Division. The system aims to reduce human-wildlife conflict by providing real-time alerts whenever a tiger is detected near villages.

Developed by MARVEL, a special-purpose technology unit associated with the Maharashtra government, the system uses artificial intelligence to monitor the presence of tigers and warn both villagers and forest officials before a potentially dangerous encounter occurs.

How the System Works

Unlike conventional camera-based monitoring, the new technology primarily relies on bioacoustics-the analysis of sounds produced in nature. The AI has been trained to recognize alarm calls made by prey animals such as sambar deer and other wildlife, which typically signal the presence of a predator nearby.

Gold Rate June 12 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,41,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Once the system detects these distress calls, it immediately:

Activates a loud village siren

Sends alerts to mobile phones

Updates a central forest control room dashboard in real time

This allows residents and forest personnel to take precautionary measures before a tiger enters human-dominated areas.

Successful Trial in Pench

The technology was recently demonstrated in Chargaon village within the Pench buffer zone under the supervision of Nagpur Rural SP Harssh A. Poddar. Officials reported encouraging results during the trial phase and believe the system can significantly reduce attacks on humans and livestock.

Experts involved in the project noted that tigers often move stealthily and are most active during dawn and dusk, making visual detection difficult. Alarm calls from prey species, particularly sambar deer, provide a more reliable early-warning mechanism.

Expansion Plans Under Consideration

Forest officials are now considering deploying the technology in other sensitive forest regions across Maharashtra. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of securing a patent for the system due to its innovative approach to wildlife management.

A New Era of Wildlife Conservation

With increasing tiger populations and growing human activity near forest boundaries, experts believe AI-based monitoring systems could become a critical tool in preventing conflict while ensuring the long-term conservation of big cats.

Officials say the technology has the potential to save lives, protect livestock, and promote peaceful coexistence between local communities and wildlife.

Advertisement

बाघ आने से पहले बजेगा सायरन! Pench में AI का कमाल LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY गिट्टीखदान थाना क्षेत्र की ओम सोसायटी में चोरी की बड़ी वारदात ..#news... खापरखेड़ा में एसबीआई एटीएम लूट की बड़ी साजिश नाकाम.. #nagpurnews #atm #crime नागपुर में 3 चोर गिरफ्तार, 9 चोरी के मामलों का खुलासा.. #nagpurnews...

×