No Water in Nagpur? Here’s Why 90% of the City Is Facing Supply Disruptions

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Nagpur: If you’re experiencing low water pressure or no water supply in your area, you’re not alone. Nearly 90% of Nagpur has been affected after a major technical fault at the Mansar sub-station disrupted power supply to the Navegaon Raw Water Pumping Station on Friday.

The sudden outage brought raw water pumping operations to a standstill, triggering widespread disruptions across the city’s water treatment and distribution network.

What Caused the Water Crisis?

According to officials, the fault occurred at a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) sub-station in Mansar, cutting power to the Navegaon pumping station.

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The station pumps raw water from Navegaon Khairy Dam, the primary source that feeds the Gorewada and Godhani Water Treatment Plants. These plants, in turn, supply water through the city’s major Pench I, II, III and IV distribution networks.

With pumping operations halted, water treatment and supply across most parts of Nagpur were severely affected.

Water Supply Likely to Remain Affected Today

Authorities have warned that water supply disruptions may continue on Saturday until power is fully restored and pumping operations return to normal.

Residents may experience:

Low water pressure

Delayed water supply

Temporary water cuts in several areas

Municipal officials and MSEDCL engineers are working to restore the power supply and resume pumping operations at the earliest.

Areas Affected

The disruption has impacted several localities across Nagpur, including:

Laxmi Nagar Zone

Laxmi Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Khamla, Takli Seem, Jaitala and Trimurti Nagar.

Dharampeth Zone

Ram Nagar, Futala, Civil Lines, Rifle Line, Seminary Hills, Dabha, Sitabuldi and Dhantoli.

Hanuman Nagar Zone

Chinchbhavan, Omkar Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Shri Nagar, Nalanda Nagar and Narsala.

Dhantoli Zone

Wanjari Nagar, Reshimbagh and Hanuman Nagar.

Nehru Nagar Zone

Sakkardara, Bidipeth and Balaji Nagar.

Gandhibagh Zone

Sitabuldi Fort area, Killa Mahal, Godrej Anandam and Medical feeder areas.

Satranjipura Zone

Boriyapura, Central Railway Line areas and Vahan Thikana.

Ashi Nagar Zone

Nara, Nari and Jaripatka.

Mangalwari Zone

Gittikhadan, Gorewada, Rajnagar and Sadar.

Citizens Asked to Use Water Judiciously

Officials have appealed to residents to conserve water and avoid unnecessary usage until normal supply resumes. The civic administration has assured citizens that restoration work is being carried out on a priority basis.

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