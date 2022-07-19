Video Surveillance System to be installed at Nagpur Railway Station soon

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ministry of Railways has taken an initiative for passenger service and safety. As part of this, a modern Video Surveillance System (VSS) will soon be installed at Nagpur Railway Station. The Central Railway has received the proposal for this and soon the work will be started on a war footing. This system will soon be operational at 110 stations in the State.

VSS system from Railtel will be for the safety of passengers. Under this, panic buttons will be set up at strategic places on the platforms of railway stations. This will be linked to the station CCTVs and Railway Security posts. Both will get an alert on pressing this button. The passengers will get immediate help from the security forces. Meanwhile, the CCTV will zoom to the place where the panic button is placed and start video recording till the railway security force enters the spot.

Passengers experience that in case of emergency at railway stations, the helpline is busy at the particular time, and the police are not available on time. Due to this, passengers face difficulties in getting help. As a solution to this, the railway administration has decided to implement the panic button system on the railway platforms. The VSS scheme will cover waiting rooms, reservation counters, parking area, main entrance and exit, platforms, foot over-bridge, booking office etc.

The six railway stations in Nagpur Division include Ballarshah, Chandrapur, Betul, Dhamangaon, Sewagram and Wardha. The project is being implemented by Indian Railways and Railtel under Nirbhaya Fund. This is the first phase of the project and it will include A1, B and C category railway stations. This work will be completed by next January.

